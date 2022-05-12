CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will report $9.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.10 billion and the lowest is $8.79 billion. CarMax reported sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $33.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.18 billion to $35.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of KMX traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,829. CarMax has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

