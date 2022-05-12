Carl D’Ammassa Purchases 99,967 Shares of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa acquired 99,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,986.80 ($49,299.47).

Shares of LON DFCH opened at GBX 37 ($0.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.25 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 64 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.37 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.02.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Distribution Finance Capital in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a specialist personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in inventory finance, short-term working capital, invoice discounting, asset finance, and leasing finance.

