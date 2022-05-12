Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRBU stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

