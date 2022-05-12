Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.41

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 108024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

