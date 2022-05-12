CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.95

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 20716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

