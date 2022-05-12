CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MTBC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

