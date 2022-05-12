Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$70,160.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Bryan Deneve sold 100 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.48, for a total transaction of C$4,148.00.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 99,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,493. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.30. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.59.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

