Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 209,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,169,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.25. 159,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

