Capital Analysts LLC Sells 619 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,548 shares of company stock valued at $53,610,028 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.40. 165,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,511,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.