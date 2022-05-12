Capital Analysts LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.85% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

