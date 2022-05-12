Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 171,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482,193. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

