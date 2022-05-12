Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Natixis purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,352,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 329,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

