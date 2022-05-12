Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

