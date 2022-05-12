Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,356,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

