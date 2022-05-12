Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $47.42. 66,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

