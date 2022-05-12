Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after buying an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000.

IVE traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.65. 81,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

