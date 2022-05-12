Capital Analysts LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 553,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

