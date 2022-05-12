Capital Analysts LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of PEY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

