Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.49. 272,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,592. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $225.26 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.15.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.