Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

CPZ stock traded down 0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 16.42. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,770. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 16.57 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

