Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,793,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.