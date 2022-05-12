Capital Analysts LLC Buys 17 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $16.03 on Thursday, reaching $629.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,806. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.13 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

