Capital Analysts LLC Buys 15,417 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420,901 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $53.72. 63,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,052. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.