Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,292. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

