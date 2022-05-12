Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,611,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,566,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,832. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

