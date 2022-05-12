Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 729 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,295,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 816,464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,596. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

