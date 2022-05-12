Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $15,193,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 252,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 3.72. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $39.24.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

