Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

LLY stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.80. 106,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $191.75 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.