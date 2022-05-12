Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.73. 140,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,396. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.40. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $234.79 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

