Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $605,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 202,664 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 686.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 116,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $251,879,000 after purchasing an additional 255,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

COP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.65. 555,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.51%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

