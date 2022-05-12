Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $124.02. 380,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.65. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

