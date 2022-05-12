Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.90. 612,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.11 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

