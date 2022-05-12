Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.77. 188,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,801. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

