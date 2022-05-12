Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIFS traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.43. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.74. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $279.56 and a 52-week high of $432.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

