Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($3.02) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.