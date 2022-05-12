Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

PSTX opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

