Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMNM. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.03. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Immunome by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunome by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

