Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 47900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$29.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.
About Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM)
Recommended Stories
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.