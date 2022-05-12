Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 47900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$29.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

About Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

