Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,599,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,856,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,581. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.71. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

