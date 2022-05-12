Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.86

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.86 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 28652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

