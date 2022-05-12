Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target to C$22.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of PBKOF remained flat at $$15.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

