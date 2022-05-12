Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Price Target to C$3.50

Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 96,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,496. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

About Goodness Growth (Get Rating)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

