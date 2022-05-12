Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.94. 211,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,551. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 172,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

