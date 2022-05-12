Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.91

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 4822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.