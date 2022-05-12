Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.91

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 4822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
