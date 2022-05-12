Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 1,202,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

