Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

STC opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.