Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 47,720.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,892 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 975,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 671,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLX. Cowen cut their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DLX opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

