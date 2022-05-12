Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.