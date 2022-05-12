Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $398.25 million, a PE ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

OptimizeRx Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.