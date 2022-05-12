Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $549,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

